ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, according to a statement put out by the terrorist group's news agency Amaq.
"The attackers who targeted citizens of the (anti-ISIS) coalition state members and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were fighters of the Islamic State," the claim stated.
The statement offered no evidence to support the claim, and there is no direct evidence yet that the terror group was involved. Some of their claims have been false in the past.
Related Content
- ISIS claims Sri Lanka attacks, but offers no evidence of direct involvement
- Sri Lanka suspects international terror link to Easter Sunday atrocities
- President claims chemical weapons attack in Syria
- Police: Rochester woman out $36K after false claim involving grandson
- Direct Support Professionals week in Rochester
- Rochester police investigating racist remark directed at Regina Mustafa
- Residents in Albert Lea happy with the direction it's going
- UPDATE: Sheriff says 'no direct threat' to Pine Island Schools
- Not enough evidence to file criminal charges in Prince's death
- Evidence in Lois Riess case released to the public
Scroll for more content...