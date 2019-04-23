Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gorillas perfect their selfie style in photo with park ranger

Article Image

Two gorillas have been snapped apparently mimicking human behavior, in a remarkable selfie with a park ranger who helped rescue them as babies.The pho...

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 8:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two gorillas have been snapped apparently mimicking human behavior, in a remarkable selfie with a park ranger who helped rescue them as babies.

The photo, taken by a worker at Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo, swiftly went viral after being shared on Facebook.

"Another day at the office..." Mathieu Shamavu wrote alongside the image, which has been shared more than 20,000 times.

Female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze appear to be naturals in front of the camera; one stands proudly in a power pose with her feet wide apart, while the other leans forward to make it into the shot.

"Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities," Virunga National Park wrote on Instagram.

"Also, it's no surprise to see these girls on their two feet either -- most primates are comfortable walking upright (bipedalism) for short bursts of time," it added.

The park, which stretches along the northeast region of the country, is home to 22 primate species, including three great apes.

It's estimated that 1,000 mountain gorillas inhabit the site.

More than 600 rangers work to safeguard wildlife at the park, a 3,000-square-mile site that has frequently seen violence and outbreaks of conflict.

Several rangers have been killed there, and two Britons were kidnapped on the site last year.

Another ranger, Hakizimana Sinamenye Chadrack, died in March after sustaining serious injuries from a hippo, the park said on its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Sun, Sun, and More Sun!

Image

Austin hires new coach

Image

Lake Mills girls track Invite

Image

Increasing liquor on-sale license fees in Rochester

Image

Lawsuit against the state of Iowa

Image

City of Rochester looking to repair the sidewalks

Image

Cocktails & Coffee with CBD

Image

Apprenticeship Signing Day

Image

"Unplanned" movie shines light on abortion debate

Image

Storm Team 3 Forecast

Community Events