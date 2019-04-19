Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pink Moon set to illuminate the skies on Friday

Article Image

Moon gazers be ready! April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.The moon will appear larger than average because it will...

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Moon gazers be ready! April's full moon, known as the Pink Moon, is set to premiere on Friday.

The moon will appear larger than average because it will be three days past perigee, the point in its orbit when it is nearest to Earth, according to Space.com.

Although the name suggests the moon will appear a certain color, that is not true. Instead the moon is named pink after the color of wild ground phlox, one of the early spring flowers. Native Americans named the moons so they could keep track of their harvesting schedule.

The moon might appear red or orange because of dust, haze, smoke or ash in the atmosphere.

The next full moon will be the Flower Moon on May 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Easter Weekend

Image

Locally-owned Rochester store opening amid tough retail market

Image

Mason City defeats Clear Lake

Image

Helping DNR results in big catch

Image

GHV defeats HDC

Image

Willems and Campbell begin new chapters

Image

DWR heads to world competition

Image

Paying attention to First Responders

Image

Solidarity ride

Image

Hammer complex groundbreaking

Community Events