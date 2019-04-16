Canadian police are looking for the suspect who posed as deliveryman and shot a woman with a crossbow

A woman will be in recovery for the rest of her life after someone posing as a delivery person shot her point-blank with a crossbow.

The attack, which is being investigated as an attempted murder, occurred in November in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. This week, police released video footage of the suspect at the victim's door in the hope that the person could be identified.

Emergency services responding to a Mississauga residence on November 7, found a 44-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries and transported her to a hospital, police said in a news release Monday.

Investigators have since determined the victim answered her front door and was met with a person holding a large box. After a brief conversation, the suspect shot the woman in the chest using a crossbow that was concealed in the box. The suspect then fled to a dark-colored pickup truck, authorities said.

Investigators believe the attack was premeditated and isolated. Comments made to the victim at her door also indicate the attack was targeted, Division Superintendent Heather Ramore said during a news conference Monday.

"The victim suffered massive trauma that was both life-threatening and life-altering," Ramore said. "The attack was meant to end the victim's life."

It's possible the suspect carried out the attack at the request of someone else, Ramore said.

The weapon used in the attack, Ramore said, is "commonly used by hunters to kill large game, such as moose and deer."

The suspect's right hand was in the box and investigators believe that arm was used to trigger the crossbow and fire, Peel Regional Police Detective Sergeant Jim Kettles said.

The victim was home alone, but managed to close the door and call 911 after the attack.

The woman spent several months in the hospital and will be in a "recovery phase for the rest of her life," Kettles said.

In the surveillance video, the suspect's face is not covered, but the person is wearing a hat and possibly another head cover, as well as a glove. Kettles said the suspect's hat and shoes are distinctive and may also help provide clues that lead to his identity.