Powerball grows to $625 million after no winners in latest drawing

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.
There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing will be Saturday.
But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.
According to Powerball's website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.
Related Content
- Powerball winner donates half a million dollars to veterans group
- Powerball's $620 million jackpot hopes to tempt Mega Millions losers
- Powerball ticket worth $1 million bought in central Iowa
- Mega Millions and Powerball: What does the math say?
- A truck driver from Brooklyn wins $298 million Powerball Jackpot
- Mega Millions jackpot up to $521 million as drawing nears
- Mega Millions jackpot to hit $654,000,000 for Tuesday drawing
- UPDATE: Mega Millions jumps again to $900,000,000 for Friday drawing
- No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion