Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Powerball grows to $625 million after no winners in latest drawing

Article Image

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.There were no winners in th...

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Bad news: No one won Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Good news: Now you have a chance at an even bigger jackpot.

There were no winners in the drawing on Wednesday night, so the next drawing will be Saturday.

But instead of the previous jackpot of $550 million, Powerball says there will be an estimated $625 million up for grabs. That makes it the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

According to Powerball's website, if you were to stack the jackpot in $100 bills, it would reach a height between that of One World Trade Center in New York City and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Sure, your odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. But there are longer shots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking mild air and sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Image

National Poison Prevention Week

Image

Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Image

Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

Image

Tackling overcrowding in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Health in the spring

Image

Crisis Intervention Training

Image

Investing in Rochester parks

Community Events