Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chances of snow and rain for the weekend worrying homeowners

Chances of snow and rain for the weekend worrying homeowners

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The snow is not just impacting school or travel, but also structures. Darwin Branstad was out checking is roof Wednesday hoping against hope that is doesn’t cave in beneath the weight of all the snow. Snow removal experts recommend you call the pros but Branstad said it is something he can’t afford. He’d climb up there himself if it wasn’t for a recent surgery he underwent.
“I went up there before and blew the snow off with a small plastic snow blower I’d carry up a ladder,” said Branstad. “This year I don’t know what I’m going to do with all this snow.”
City workers are putting up no parking signs along roads pushing and removing and much snow as they can before the weekend storm. They said they aren’t worried about flooding despite chances for rain and storm drains blocked with snow and ice. They still want to move as much of the white stuff out of the way as they can.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and our ever-changing big weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cost of winter

Image

Death Investigation Next Steps

Image

Med City Makes Top 5

Image

Tracking Light Snow for Thursday

Image

Former band director honored through song

Image

Ash Wednesday blessings offered on the go

Image

Cemetery goes to great lengths to clear snow

Image

Snow removal companies warn weight of snow is a danger

Image

Home Invasion and Sexual Assault Arrest

Image

The Cost of Winter

Community Events