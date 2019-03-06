Chances of snow and rain for the weekend worrying homeowners

MASON CITY, Iowa- The snow is not just impacting school or travel, but also structures. Darwin Branstad was out checking is roof Wednesday hoping against hope that is doesn’t cave in beneath the weight of all the snow. Snow removal experts recommend you call the pros but Branstad said it is something he can’t afford. He’d climb up there himself if it wasn’t for a recent surgery he underwent.

“I went up there before and blew the snow off with a small plastic snow blower I’d carry up a ladder,” said Branstad. “This year I don’t know what I’m going to do with all this snow.”

City workers are putting up no parking signs along roads pushing and removing and much snow as they can before the weekend storm. They said they aren’t worried about flooding despite chances for rain and storm drains blocked with snow and ice. They still want to move as much of the white stuff out of the way as they can.