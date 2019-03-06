Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores

Article Image

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.Family Do...

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year and make big changes to the stores it is keeping open as the discount chain seeks a turnaround.

Family Dollar sells a variety of items for under $10 at rural and urban locations. Dollar Tree bought the company in 2015. But Family Dollar has struggled, and Dollar Tree is under heavy pressure from an activist investor to sell or revitalize the ailing line.

Dollar Tree, which sells everything for $1 and caters more to mid-income customers with suburban stores, has a plan for Family Dollar: Close stores, re-brand some locations as Dollar Tree, and renovate others with $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections.

"We are confident we are taking the appropriate steps to reposition our Family Dollar brand," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a news release Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping music man square

Image

BISHOP GARRIGAN VS. MONTEZUMA

Image

CLEAR LAKE VS. WEST DELAWARE

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events