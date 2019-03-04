Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here's how you can help the Alabama tornado victims

Article Image

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday ki...

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: CNN

The deadly tornadoes that struck Alabama on Sunday killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more. Search and rescue crews are still looking for the missing in the rubble.

In Lee County, many homes are destroyed, with just slabs left behind.

There are ways you can help the tornado victims right now.

You can donate to the American Red Cross of East Alabama, which is providing shelter, food and water for the families.

You can also give to the Alabama Governor's Emergency Relief Fund which provides money to families in the long run after disaster strikes.

If you live in the area, you can list yourself "safe and well" on the Red Cross website or call the Family Connect line at (866) 535-5654.

If a friend or family member is missing, you can register them on the Lee County, Alabama, Emergency Management Agency's website.

CNN's Impact Your World will update this article if we find other ways you can help the victims of these devastating storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events