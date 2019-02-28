Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man leaves original Picasso on train

Article Image

A man left a Picasso vase worth more than $11,000 on a train in Germany, and police have so far been unable to track it down.Carrying his precious car...

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

A man left a Picasso vase worth more than $11,000 on a train in Germany, and police have so far been unable to track it down.

Carrying his precious cargo in a large shopping bag, the 76-year-old man was traveling from Kassel in central Germany to the western city of Dusseldorf on February 15.

But when he changed trains mid-journey, he accidentally left the vase -- which he had placed on the floor of the train -- behind.

According to German police, the owner contacted the crew immediately after departing the train. But despite a search, the vase was nowhere to be seen.

Police described the incident as a case of "monumental forgetfulness" and said the vase had been pinched by an "unknown culprit." They called on witnesses to come forward.

The missing vase was made by Picasso in 1953, in his Madoura ceramics studio in the south of France.

The 10-inch-high piece is part of the artist's "Owl" series and has a minimum value of €10,000 ($11,351), the police said.

In 2016, another piece from the collection sold for €15,000 ($17,051) at an auction in Cologne, Germany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -20°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MNDOT continues to battle the blizzard

Image

Meet this week's Student Athlete of the Week

Image

West Hancock vs. North Mahaska highlights

Image

Gun control bill

Image

Newlyweds talk fairytale wedding

Image

Cohen testimony

Image

Animal shelters dealing with snow

Image

Theft from Mayo Clinic

Image

Albert Lea Record Set for Water Main Breaks

Image

Roof Concerns at Gage Elementary

Community Events