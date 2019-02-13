Deputies respond to patrol cars being hit while assisting others

KIMT NEWS 3- "Oh goodness.” That’s all Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Manson could say after watching video of a SUV hitting a patrol car. It also brought the deputy back to a time when he was struck.

“I was just about to get out and talk to the tow truck driver and out of nowhere I got smashed in the rear end,” Deputy Manson said.

Manson said it happens more often than you may think, saying most first responders have either had a close call or know someone who has.

When snow starts to fall, Manson is on safe guard. The memory of being rear-ended in the snow remains all too fresh.

“I got a call the last snow fall for a car in the ditch. It took me 30 minutes to get there for a drive that should have only taken 10; when I got there I got out of the car as quickly as I could and got back in just as quick so I could be in the protection of my car,” he said.

Now he wants everyone to watch these videos and pay attention, drive for conditions and to know that roadside smashups can happen.

“There are many times I’ll be driving on the Avenue of the Saints and I’ll be going a speed I feel is appropriate for the weather and people will pass me,” Manson said. “That doesn’t give you enough time to react if something is to happen.”