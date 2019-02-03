Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryland car crash kills 5 children, injures 2 adults

Article Image

A Saturday morning crash killed five children and injured two adults, Maryland State Police troopers said....

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Saturday morning crash killed five children and injured two adults, Maryland State Police troopers said.

Prince George's County police and fire responded to reports of a car crash shortly before 5 a.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica went off the left side of the road into a wooded area, hitting several trees before spinning into a snow-covered field. Inside the car, police say, were two adults: 32-year-old Dominique R. Taylor, identified as the driver, and 23-year-old Cornell D. Simon in the front passenger seat.

Both were transported by Prince George's County Fire Department medic units to UM Prince George's Hospital Center and remain there while undergoing treatment for injuries.

In the back seat of the car were five children ranging in age from five to 15. All of the children were ejected from the car during the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene, Maryland State police said.

The early investigation has led police to believe the children were at the back of the car and were not properly restrained by seat belts at the time of impact.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted on Saturday that he was "deeply saddened" by the news and that he was "praying for everyone involved."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking thick fog that will linger into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Image

60th anniversary

Image

WRESTLING SECTIONALS

Image

STEWARTVILLE VS. CHATFIELD

Image

ALLY HALVERSON

Image

Enjoying the warm winter weather

Image

Fans paying tribute on the weekend of 'The Day the Music Died'

Image

Tracking More Weekend Fog

Image

Waldorf hires Dickinson as new wrestling coach

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday part 2

Community Events