Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 Houston police officers shot while serving warrants

Article Image

Several police officers were shot in Houston, according to the president of the Houston Police Officer's Union.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: CNN

Multiple Houston police officers were shot while serving warrants Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

Five officers were shot, Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer's Union, tweeted. Their conditions are not known.

At least one suspect has been killed, according to the mayor's office. It's not clear if there was more than one suspect.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -15°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -21°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -18°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Life Threatening Cold Moving in Tonight

Image

Calling for a Ride in Bad Weather

Image

Keeping buses running in the cold

Image

SNOW PLOW SAFETY

Image

Increase in frozen pipes likely

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender

Image

Dangerous cold leads to hypothermia and frostbite worries

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Community Events