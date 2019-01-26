A truck driver from Brooklyn wins $298 million Powerball Jackpot

A truck driver on Friday claimed the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in New York Lottery history, which was worth $298.3 million.

"I'm not going to work, I'm quitting right away!" David Johnson, 56, told CNN affiliate WABC.

Johnson played the lottery on December 26, 2018, with the numbers 5-25-38-52-67, and Powerball 24. He decided to take the cash option, so his net total will be over $114 million after required withholdings, according to statement from the New York Lottery.

"I can't even eat. I start and can't finish my food. I'm happy with joy inside," Johnson said.

Johnson, who lives in Brooklyn, came to the US from Jamaica when he was 16, according to the statement. His was the third consecutive New Yorker to win a 2018 lottery drawing.

Johnson works across the street from the gas station where he bought his ticket. A friend told him that someone who bought a ticket at the gas station won the massive Powerball prize, but Johnson told CNN affiliate WABC that he did not check his ticket right away. It was not until a few days later that he took his ticket to the gas station and found out he had won.

The New York Lottery is North America's largest and most profitable. It says it provides about 13% of total state education aid to local school districts.