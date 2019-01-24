Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jayme Closs to get $25K reward money after saving herself

A company that donated $25,000 to a reward for the return of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs says it will give her the money now that she has been found.Ja...

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 7:32 AM
Posted By: CNN

A company that donated $25,000 to a reward for the return of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs says it will give her the money now that she has been found.

Jayme escaped captivity nearly three months after she went missing in October, according to law enforcement.

The 13-year-old was missing for 88 days when she was found walking down a road in frigid weather without a coat and gloves. She was about 70 miles from her home in Barron.

"We are overjoyed at the news of Jayme's safe return," said Jim Snee, the president and chief executive officer of Minnesota-based Hormel Foods.

"Her bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world."

Hormel Foods is the parent company of the Jennie-O Turkey Store, which employed Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs.

The company said the Closses were longtime employees of the Jennie-O store in Barron.

Jake Patterson, 21, is accused of fatally shooting the Closses in their home and kidnapping Jayme.

The company contributed resources to search and rescue efforts, including $25,000 toward a reward. Now that Jayme is home safe, Hormel said it is working with law enforcement to donate its share of the reward.

"While we are still mourning the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme's brave escape and that she is back in Barron," said Steve Lykken, the president of Jennie-O Turkey Store.

"Our hope is that a trust fund can be used for Jayme's needs today and in the future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -9°
We're tracking blowing snow and dangerously cold temperatures with a strong northwest wind!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Image

Rochester's Winterfest starts Thursday

Image

Byron Public Schools helping families impacted by shutdown

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Image

SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Image

Gas line hit in Mason City

Community Events