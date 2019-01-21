Clear
Now that Kamala Harris is in, here are the Democrats who have said they're running for president

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has entered the 2020 presidential race. CNN's Kyung Lah has the latest.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

California Sen. Kamala Harris' announcement on Monday that she's running for president not only confirms a long-anticipated move but adds to a fast-growing list of Democrats who hope to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Here's a look at the Democrats who are in so far.

Officially running

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro of Texas

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

Former congressional candidate Richard Ojeda of West Virginia

Businessman Andrew Yang of New York

Announced exploratory committees

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Freezing drizzle, snow, and dangerous cold all in this forecast.
