Perdue recalls chicken nuggets after people find wood in them

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

Perdue Foods is recalling 68,244 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide over fears of wood contamination, federal health officials say.

The ready-to-eat chicken nuggets were produced on Oct. 25, 2018, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The nuggets are gluten-free and have an expiration date of Oct. 25, 2019, and UPC Bar Code "72745-80656" on the label. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

"The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product," the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the products, and anyone concerned about its effects should see a doctor, it said.

Federal health officials say some products may be in consumers' freezers, and warned people to throw them away or return them to the seller.

Perdue described it as an isolated incident, saying only a "minimal amount" of packages may contain pieces of wood. It said it's recalling nuggets produced during the same product run out of an abundance of caution.

