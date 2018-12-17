World's most popular attractions, according to Uber

It's been nearly a decade since ride-sharing app Uber first arrived on the scene, hitting the streets of San Francisco in 2010.

Today, in spite of endless controversies and legal battles, it's available in hundreds of cities worldwide.

That's a lot of rides.

So which attractions are Uber's customers heading to? The app has just released its year-in-review, which includes a list of the most popular destinations its users visited in 2018.

Two New York destinations are at the top of the list -- the Empire State Building and the One World Trade Center (listed on Uber by its former name, the Freedom Tower).

Coming in at third is Toronto's CN Tower, which is the world's third-highest tower. It's followed by the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, both of course in Paris.

Here's the full top 15 list:

1. Empire State Building (New York)

2. Freedom Tower (New York)

3. CN Tower (Toronto)

4. Arc de Triomphe (Paris)

5. Eiffel Tower (Paris)

6. Burj Khalifa (Dubai)

7. Buckingham Palace (London)

8. Disneyland (Los Angeles)

9. Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco)

10. Sydney Opera House (Sydney)

11. The Blue Mosque (Istanbul)

12. Berlin Wall (Berlin)

13. The Vatican (Rome)

14. Christ the Redeemer (Rio de Janeiro)

15. Great Pyramid of Giza (Giza, Egypt)

Bear in mind, the list only features destinations in cities where the app actually works.

As far as Uber's tentacles may stretch, there are still a few places tourists flock to that don't have it, such as Bangkok and Vancouver.

Meanwhile, according to Uber's research, the three countries that clocked the most mileage this year are the U.S., Brazil and India.

And riders aren't just using Uber to hail rides in cars.

"We saw more than 4.1 million miles ridden on Jump bikes and scooters," says Uber's year-in-review, referring to the bike-sharing startup it acquired this year.

The report also looks at Uber Eats orders this year, serving up a roundup of the top 20 trendiest foods of 2018.

At the top of that list are toast, avocado (presumably ordered to go on the toast), goth food (black-colored foods), cucumber and wings.

Other insights include a look at rising food trends, with the report saying deliveries of clean eating staples are on the rise, as well as fermented foods like kimchi and kombucha, and milk alternatives such as pea milk.