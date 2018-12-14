Home
BREAKING NEWS: State Patrol: Several students taken by ambulance after school bus crash south of Austin
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory
CLOSINGS:
TRIVIA: How much do you know about New Year's?
What's your New Year's IQ? Put your knowledge to the test with our trivia!
Mason City
Overcast
21°
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
21°
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21°
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23°
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
19°
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
The sun will return for this afternoon.
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
CBS news show to feature disappearance of KIMT news anchor
Video of draft horses pulling a semi goes viral as Mabel man goes back to Amish roots
Belmond-Klemme school bus driver commended for heroics after crash
Garner man sentenced for stealing from grandparents
Weeks-long investigation leads to 3 drug arrests in NE Iowa
2 wanted subjects taken into custody at Diamond Jo Casino
Mason City Police: Man with large knife leads authorities on foot chase
Iowa school district pays $603,000 to IRS for late filings
State Patrol: Several students taken by ambulance after school bus crash south of Austin
Rochester is giving its own gift to Santa
Latest Video
Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast
Synagogue flag
Coping with memory loss
Salvation Army not meeting goal
Preps for Pre-K
Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership
University of Minnesota President Candidate
Empowering rural Iowa
Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas
Community Events