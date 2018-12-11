Jimmy Dean sausage recalled due to metal contamination

A popular breakfast sausage is taking itself off the menu. CTI Foods LLC, is recalling 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat poultry and pork sausage links after five people called the US Food Safety and Inspection Service to let them know they had found metal pieces in the sausage, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The Owingsville, Kentucky-based company recalled the product Monday. There are no reports of anyone getting hurt by the metal, but the USDA said there are some concerns that some people may unknowingly still have the package in their freezers.

These packages were originally shipped to Tennessee and then distributed to retail stores.

If you think you have it in your freezer, look on the package for the code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. This is the 23.4-oz pouch that is called "Jimmy Dean Heat 'n Serve Original Sausage Links Made with Pork & Turkey" with a "use by" date of January 31, 2019. It will also have "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging.

The USDA suggests you throw the package away or return it to the store where you bought it.

If you have questions about the recall you can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.