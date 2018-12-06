Golden Globe nominations kick off Hollywood's award season

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be a battle of blockbusters versus indies.

The nominations were announced Thursday and in the best motion picture drama category, "Black Panther," "BlackKKKlansman" "Bohemian Rhapsody," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "A Star Is Born" will be competing against each other.

That last film proved to be a boon for its star Bradley Cooper, who was also nominated in the director and best performance by an actor in a motion picture-drama category.

Below is a full list of Golden Globe categories. Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Director

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami ("A Quiet Place")

Alexandre Desplat ("Isle of Dogs")

Ludwig Göransson ("Black Panther")

Justin Hurwitz ("First Man")

Marc Shaiman ("Mary Poppins Returns")

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Barry Jenkins ("If Beale Street Could Talk")

Adam McKay ("Vice")

Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma")

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara ("The Favourite")

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie ("Green Book")

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Best Animated Film

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

TV

Best TV series - Drama

Best performance by Actress in a TV series - Drama

Best performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Best TV series - Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell ("The Good Place")

Candice Bergen ("Murphy Brown")

Alison Brie ("GLOW")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Debra Messing ("Will & Grace")

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Dirty John"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")

Daniel Bruhl ("The Alienist")

Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Connie Britton ("Dirty John")

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Penélope Cruz ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale")