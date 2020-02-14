Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$500K worth of damages after overnight fire north of Mason City

The fire was reported late Thursday night.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 7:50 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - An overnight fire just north of Mason City resulted in $500,000 in damages.

Authorities were called to the 22000 block of Pheasant Ave. at 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of a major barn fire.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to be on scene later Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -31°
Albert Lea
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -25°
Austin
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -29°
Rochester
Clear
-19° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -42°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free weddings at courthouse

Image

Graduating from drug court

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Image

Britt opens warming shelter in City Hall

Community Events