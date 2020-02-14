$500K worth of damages after overnight fire north of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - An overnight fire just north of Mason City resulted in $500,000 in damages.
Authorities were called to the 22000 block of Pheasant Ave. at 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of a major barn fire.
No injuries were reported.
The State Fire Marshal is expected to be on scene later Friday.
