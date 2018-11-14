Fillmore County Fairgrounds updates facilities

PRESTON, Minn. - New concrete is laid down at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds' rabbit and poultry barn. Tuesday morning, the Fillmore County Ag Society thanked the Fillmore County Board of Commissioners for approving $7,000 in funding for the project.

The new concrete was necessary because the old concrete suffered wear and tear, explains President of the Ag Society Aaren Mathison. "We like to update and maintain our facilities. Some of it is appearance, some of it was functionality, the design of what we did is more user-friendly than what was done before, and also a lot stronger."

The barn is used for a variety of purposes, including as a restroom and shower facility for campers, as well as to store Rochester City Lines buses. Commuters park at the fairgrounds to be transported to Rochester.