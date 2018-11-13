Clear
Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from California fires

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.The actress made a $100,000 donati...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:46 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Sandra Bullock has proved her congeniality extends to animals, too.

The actress made a $100,000 donation to The Humane Society of Ventura County, which is on the ground helping the non-human victims of the wildfires in Southern California.

"Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organizations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same."

The group said the donation will help provide care for the animals -- from horses and bulls to donkeys and ducks -- evacuated from the fires.

Related: Here's how you can help those impacted by the California fires

"The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families," the organization wrote.

CNN has contacted a representative for Bullock for comment.

