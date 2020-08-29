Clear

$500,000 paid to woman who accused Gopher football players of rape

No criminal charges were filed.

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 2:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota paid a $500,000 settlement earlier this year to the student who accused several Gophers football players of sexual assault.

Settlement documents describe the woman as an undergraduate student who reported to the school that she was a victim of sexual misconduct in fall 2016. A university spokesman says that state data privacy laws limit what the university can say about legal settlements.

No criminal charges were filed in the alleged sexual assault. But the university found 10 football players were responsible for sexual misconduct. After appeals, five were ultimately expelled or suspended

