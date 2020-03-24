Clear
$500,000 match pledged to Salvation Army in Minnesota, North Dakota

'Because more people are being furloughed or laid off from their jobs, we’re now seeing increased demand for help.'

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Salvation Army Northern Division is getting a $500,000 match for all donations.

“We’re enormously grateful to the individuals and organizations who made the commitment to help us and the communities we serve during this unprecedented outbreak,” says Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “With this match opportunity, all donations that we receive up to $500,000 will automatically be matched, allowing us to help even more people during this crisis.”

The Salvation Army has had to suspend some activities like congregate meals and group gatherings during the coronavirus crisis but has shifted food programs to serving “to-go” meals and food pantries are preparing boxes of food for non-contact pick up.

Salvation Army says its emergency shelters and transitional and permanent housing programs continue with added safety procedures in place, and emergency assistance for help with rent, utilities and transportation is continuing.

“Because more people are being furloughed or laid off from their jobs, we’re now seeing increased demand for help, which creates added strain on our available resources,” says Colonel Richardson. “But thanks to this donation match, we remain committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”

To provide help to those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and to have your gift automatically matched, donate at http://www.salvationarmynorth.org/.
The Salvation Army Northern Division serves Minnesota and North Dakota.

