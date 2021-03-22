$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was bought in Rochester.

The Minnesota Lottery website says the ticket was purchases at the Kwik Trip on 11th Avenue NW and won $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 22, 42, 61, and Powerball 4.

$50,000 is the third biggest prize in the Powerball game and could be more if the ticket-buyer also added the Power Play option to multiply any winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was not won and is projected to grow to $220 million for Wednesday’s drawing.