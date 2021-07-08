$50,000 going to six North Iowa art and cultural organizations

DES MOINES, Iowa – Six North Iowa organizations are sharing in $2.3 million in art and culture grants announced Thursday by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA).

“The annual funding has never been more important than this year’s investment, which will help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors,” says IDCA Director Chris Kramer. “Audiences and visitors are eagerly returning to museums and historic sites, concerts and cultural festivals this summer, even as our industry continues to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic.”

Grant recipients in North Iowa include:

$7,500 for Cedar Summerstock Theater in St. Ansgar

$5,000 for Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake

$10,000 for Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City

$5,000 for Floyd County Historical Society and Museum in Charles City

$2,500 for National 19th Amendment Society/Carrie's Girlhood Home Museum in Charles City

$20,000 for Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake

IDCA says it made 244 grant awards for community initiatives and creative projects across the state, arts and cultural organizations, individual artists and filmmakers and historic preservation efforts in 46 counties and 71 communities.

Iowa’s arts, entertainment, and recreation industry lost 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, according to figures from Iowa Workforce Development. The state’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million, according to Americans for the Arts.