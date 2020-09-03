KIMT viewer helps find missing dog after 80-year-old has vehicle stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shortly after KIMT aired a story at Midday about a $5,000 reward being offered for a dog that went missing after a car was stolen, we received some good news.

A viewer who was watching KIMT's Midday reported that she had found the dog and that it was in their home.

The Rochester Police Department says Dean Webster, 80 of Missouri, left his car running Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in the parking area of the Kwik Trip at 4760 Commercial Drive SW.

A black Daschund dog was in the vehicle when it was taken.Just before 10 pm Wednesday, Webster’s vehicle was found in Eden Prairie.

The car, a 2004 bronze BWN 4-door sedan, was unoccupied and the dog was gone.The owner was offering a $5,000 reward for its return.