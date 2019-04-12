Power outage: 500 poles broken, on ground in Freeborn, Mower counties

As crews continue to restore power to residents throughout southern Minnesota, Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is reporting there are still around 500 poles either broken or on the ground.

More than 3,700 customers were still without power as of 9:30 a.m.

“Restoral efforts are more time consuming due to the widespread power outages across our entire service territory and the challenging weather again today. Additional crews and equipment have been called to help with the restoral process.”

You can follow the outages in Freeborn and Mower counties here.

