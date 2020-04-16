$500 microgrants available for Rochester small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Up to $500 is now available for brick and mortar small businesses in Rochester.

The “United We Stand” Small Business Microgrant Fund is aimed at supporting traditional street-side stores or offices and provide products or services to customers face-to-face. The fund is supported through sales of the “United We Stand-Six Feet Apart” t-shirts created by David Van Eijl of TEXTEIJL and will be administered by Collider Foundation.

The grants can be used to pay for rent, utilities, and other fixed expenses. To support the fund, “United We Stand-Six Feet Apart” t-shirts can be purchases at localroch.support and in selected Hy-Vee and Little Caesar’s locations in Rochester. Donations may also be made through Collider Foundation’s 4Giving fundraising campaign.

To apply for a grant, click here.