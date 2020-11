OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 500 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen or dumped out from Oronoco Self Storage.

The sheriff's office said it was called Tuesday at 10:26 a.m. when the caller stated that the fuel, valued at around $1,200, was lost after the plug was removed from the bottom of the tank.

The ground was saturated and there was a strong odor of fuel.

Authorities believe it happened overnight between Nov. 19-20.