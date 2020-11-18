$50 million expansion coming to Cambrex in Charles City

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Cambrex will spend $50 million expanding its manufacturing capacity in Charles City.

The drug manufacturer says this will be the sixth major investment made at its North Iowa facility in eight years.

Cambrex says the expansion, which will be operational in early 2022, will add 3 large-scale manufacturing work centers and 1 mid-scale work center to the facility, increasing capacity by 30 percent. When the expansion is completed, the company says they will employ more than 400 people in Charles City.

“Small molecule manufacturing demand has been growing consistently over recent years, and this investment will enable Cambrex to continue to capitalize on this growth, further strengthening our position as a market-leading CDMO,” says Joe Nettleton, President of Cambrex’s Drug Substance Business Unit. “This expansion in the U.S. for API manufacturing capacity comes at a time when our customers increasingly require high-quality partners to ensure reliable supply chains within the pharmaceutical sector.”