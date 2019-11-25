50 grams of pot equal probation for a Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop drug arrest results in probation for a Cerro Gordo County man.

Andre Stackhouse, 29 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to two years of probation and ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

Stackhouse was arrested on March 30 after being pulled over. Officers say a search turned up 50 grams of marijuana.

Stackhouse pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana.