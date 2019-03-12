Clear
Despite fire that killed 50 goats, Freeborn Co. farmer seeing 'proof that humanity is good'

Even in difficult time, farmer is thankful for those stepping up in her community.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 8:02 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

HAYWARD, Minn. - The last 24 hours has been a haze for goat farmer Dawn Carlson.

Yesterday, Carlson's barn was engulfed in flames. All that's left is a charred shell, and it's not the loss of the barn that's the most devastating, it's what was inside.

“I lost 50 goats, mamas and babies, 25 babies ... ,” she said.

Hollandale, Clarks Grove and Myrtle fire departments all helped battle the blaze.
Deputies say flames were coming from both ends of the barn. That led to $80,000 in damage.

But Carlson is keeping her spirits high.
She’s grateful for the community stepping in to help.

“Hey, if you need I'll give you this goat, if you need a place to farm. If you need feed, if you need hay. All the bad things that are happening in the world this is proof that humanity is still good and that God is still watching over us,” she said.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

