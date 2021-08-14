5-year-old fatally shoots 3-year-old in Minnesota

BENA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an accidental shooting at a residence in Cass County has taken the life of a 3-year-old girl.

Sheriff Tom Burch reports deputies responded to the home in Bena about 4 a.m. Friday and learned that the toddler had been shot by a 5-year-old boy in the residence. Burch says family members began rushing the girl to Essentia Health hospital in Deer River and were intercepted by Deer River ambulance.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite live-saving efforts. An autopsy will be done by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.