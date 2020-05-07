Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch - Freeze Warning View Alerts

Minnesota has 5-point plan to protect long-tern care facilities from pandemic

'This plan will help keep this virus at bay and protect the health and well-being of Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents.'

Posted: May 7, 2020 2:31 PM
Updated: May 7, 2020 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has unveiled a “Five-Point Battle Plan” to protect Minnesota’s long-term care facilities from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ensuring we are in a strong position to care for our most vulnerable populations is a top priority,” says Governor Walz. “That’s why we are implementing a detailed new plan to make sure our long-term care facilities have the support and resources in place to protect residents and workers during this pandemic.”

State official say long-term care facilities hold less than 1% of Minnesota’s population but account for 15% of coronavirus cases, 23% of hospitalizations, and 80% of coronavirus deaths.

“We know COVID-19 hits our vulnerable communities hardest,” says Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This includes in our long-term care facilities — both residents and staff. This plan will help keep this virus at bay and protect the health and well-being of Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents.”

Of the 330 long-term care facilities in Minnesota reporting coronavirus cases, 141 have just one case. Another 46 have two cases and 143 are reporting more than two cases.

“Long-term care facilities face a special set of risks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. ”It’s imperative that we work together to protect residents and workers. This new five-point plan will ramp up the support and coordination around this work in the days ahead, and it will give us our best chance to reduce the impacts of this pandemic.”

The Governor’s plan focuses on:

Point 1: Expanded Testing for Residents and Workers

• Issue new guidance on testing, screening and monitoring, with requirements for long-term care facilities to:

o Institute consistent “active screening” practices for residents and staff

o Expand testing to all symptomatic residents & staff, as well as facility-wide testing when a case is confirmed or when multiple people develop symptoms

o Continue routine testing of residents/staff meeting specific risk criteria

o Amplify, expand and accelerate work on facilities’ action plans for COVID-19 cases among residents or staff, including steps for dealing with many cases

o Continue to ensure staff are trained on proper use of masks and other protective equipment

Point 2: Provide Testing Support and Troubleshooting

• Work with health systems to create “strike teams” that quickly conduct on-site testing and necessary follow up

• Coordinate with regional health care coalitions for immediate response and resources

• Coordinate with Testing Command Center to ensure testing supplies move efficiently where they are needed

Point 3: Get Facilities Needed Personal Protective Equipment

• Maintain state-managed cache of masks and other personal protective equipment for emergency use when a facility exhausts its supplies and is unable to restock

• Push out needed equipment for facilities facing outbreaks, and make it available to other facilities based on availability

Point 4: Ensure Adequate Staffing Levels

• Use a mix of strategies to get staffing support to facilities in crisis. These may include:

• Utilize the COVID-19 fund and contracts to support “bridge staffing teams” of health care workers to provide temporary staffing

• Aggressively advocating for increased state and federal resources.

• Activating the Minnesota National Guard

• Using databases to “call out” healthcare workers that can take on-call shifts

• Using incentives to encourage health care systems to provide crisis staffing to facilities

Point 5: Leverage Partnerships

• Partner with local public health to coordinate support and provide on-site technical assistance for facilities

• Launch a new case management model at facilities, leveraging local public health and regional coalitions to provide guidance, monitoring and support

• Make sure that facilities maintain strong preparedness plans, including plans to reduce disease transmission and limit exposure risks

• Require facility commitment to reduce transmission by excluding ill workers and those testing positive, and by excluding workers with unprotected exposure

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 8579

Reported Deaths: 485
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2764325
Nobles10822
Stearns9753
Ramsey65638
Anoka38224
Olmsted3228
Dakota29212
Clay21514
Kandiyohi2111
Washington18112
Martin1114
Scott901
St. Louis8611
Sherburne801
Wright691
Winona6815
Carlton610
Pine610
Benton591
Blue Earth530
Carver510
Polk430
Cottonwood420
Freeborn380
Mower350
Rice301
Steele290
Le Sueur260
Jackson250
Itasca240
Goodhue230
Crow Wing211
Dodge210
Murray200
Otter Tail190
Rock180
Meeker180
Todd180
Nicollet172
Becker160
Watonwan150
Chisago141
Fillmore121
Douglas120
Wilkin113
Unassigned110
Lyon110
Wabasha100
Morrison90
Norman90
Brown91
Faribault80
Waseca70
Isanti70
Marshall70
Cass70
Renville60
Beltrami60
McLeod60
Mille Lacs51
Pipestone40
Chippewa40
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Wadena30
Redwood30
Kanabec20
Swift20
Clearwater20
Lac qui Parle20
Sibley20
Mahnomen21
Big Stone20
Traverse20
Aitkin10
Grant10
Houston10
Kittson10
Koochiching10
Roseau10
Red Lake10
Pope10
Pennington10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 10393

Reported Deaths: 219
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk187545
Black Hawk139619
Woodbury13234
Linn77055
Marshall6553
Dallas6263
Johnson5306
Muscatine43517
Tama30311
Louisa2792
Scott2607
Jasper2205
Dubuque1625
Washington1527
Wapello1250
Crawford1031
Allamakee984
Poweshiek735
Pottawattamie632
Bremer555
Clinton511
Story401
Henry401
Cedar380
Plymouth340
Warren340
Benton341
Guthrie310
Boone290
Sioux250
Jones250
Iowa240
Des Moines241
Fayette240
Buchanan220
Mahaska191
Clayton182
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lee160
Buena Vista160
Lyon150
Cerro Gordo140
Unassigned130
Shelby130
Osceola130
Howard120
Marion120
Monona110
Greene110
Madison101
Butler100
Hardin90
Page90
Delaware81
Webster80
Audubon80
Van Buren80
Clay70
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Franklin60
Chickasaw60
Jefferson60
Davis50
Carroll50
Mills50
Jackson50
Wright50
Cherokee40
Appanoose43
Humboldt40
Mitchell30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Hancock30
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Winnebago30
Sac20
Floyd20
Kossuth20
Worth10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Taylor10
Monroe10
Union10
Decatur00
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Being there for someone struggling with addiction during the pandemic

Image

Capturing memories put on hold

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking frost & freeze weather alerts

Image

Watch who you buy meat from

Image

Digital meetings call transparency into question

Image

22 Days at 14 Cases in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Minnesota DNR issues new "close to home" guidelines

Image

Eye Q Intelligent Eyewear substitutes delivery for curbside pickup

Community Events