Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Excessive Heat Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

5 new lawsuits filed in fatal Minnesota school explosion

Five new lawsuits have been filed more than two years after a natural gas explosion caused part of a Minneapolis school to collapse, killing two people and injuring nine others.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:18 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five new lawsuits have been filed more than two years after a natural gas explosion caused part of a Minneapolis school to collapse, killing two people and injuring nine others.

The lawsuits say CenterPoint Energy and Master Mechanical knew their work at Minnehaha Academy was "hazardous and abnormally dangerous" but "failed to inspect and close shut-off valves" upstream from a gas meter.

The plaintiffs include the school's president, who says she suffered a traumatic brain injury; the soccer coach, who lost a leg; and three other employees, who say they suffered concussions and post-traumatic stress disorder in the April 2017 explosion .

Master Mechanical says it respects the legal process and the ongoing National Transportation Safety Board investigation. CenterPoint says it's aware of the lawsuits and is working toward a resolution.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking Dangerous Storms & Heat
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Locals work through brutal heat

Image

Olmsted county looks for help with 2020 census

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way

Image

Preston honoring veterans by proclaiming the city as "Purple Heart City"

Image

Closing the gap in racial inequality within Rochester Public Schools

Image

Updating a deadly North Iowa intersection

Image

North Iowa baseball district scores

Image

Long-term impacts of flooding

Image

Massive locomotive on display in Mason City

Image

Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

Community Events