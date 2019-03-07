Clear
$5 million approved for new mental health crisis center

Construction on project expected in 2020.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A proposed mental health crisis center in Rochester is getting $5 million in state funding.

The money was approved by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the center, a joint project of Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center, and the Collaborative Resource Education Services and Technology (CREST) group.

“This center will meet a critical need for people across 10 counties here in southeast Minnesota,” says Bruce Sutor, M.D., practice chair for the Mayo Clinic Department of Psychiatry and Psychology. “People in crisis are too often cared for in busy emergency departments. Now they will have, 24/7 access to the mental health services they need, in a welcoming, calm environment designed with their needs in mind.”

Construction on the center is expected to begin in 2020.

“We realized early on that we all share the same goal,” says Paul Fleissner, Deputy Administrator of Health, Housing, and Human Services for Olmsted County. “To address the serious gap in mental health care in our society, we needed to work together. The model we developed closes that gap, providing the care people need no matter their age, type of crisis, or ability to pay.”

Olmsted County’s 2018-2020 Community Health Improvement Plan found nearly 1 in 3 local adults reported having had a mental health condition.

“We were aware that there was a gap in mental health care in southeastern Minnesota. By working together, we will be able to provide timely access to safe mental health services to individuals who may be in crisis and need mental health care,” says Kathryn Lombardo, M.D., Olmsted Medical Center president and OMC psychiatrist.

The center will serve people in Dodge, Olmsted, Mower, Fillmore, Steele, Waseca, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston counties.

