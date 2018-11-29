Clear
5 medical marijuana dispensaries to open this weekend in Iowa

Iowa's new medical marijuana program will get started Saturday as dispensaries open in five spots around the state.

Dispensaries are set to open in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux City, Windsor Heights and Waterloo.

The 2017 Medical Cannabidiol Act allows the use of cannabidiol that has no more than 3 percent THC, the compound in marijuana that causes a high.

Iowa doctors can certify patients with one of several debilitating medical conditions, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, seizures, HIV, AIDS, Parkinson's disease and Crohn's disease.

MedPharm is manufacturing all of the state's legal marijuana products, which include capsules, tinctures and creams.

Sarah Reisetter is the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. She says the state's medical cannabidiol board has a "compassionate use" goal.

