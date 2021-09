ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after a female police officer was punched in the face.

Rochester police responded near John Marshall High School at 6:15 p.m. and found several juveniles running from the scene after a report of a large fight.

A 15-year-old punched the officer in the face and was arrested for fourth-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree riot and disorderly conduct.

Four other juveniles were arrested on third-degree riot charges.