5 facing charges in Rochester after suspects tell police they were fearful for their safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Five people are facing charges after an incident late Thursday night that may be connected to a shooting.

Two people went to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center at 11:30 p.m. and said a group of people was following them and the victims said they were worried about their safety.

Police said the victims have an association with people who have allegedly been involved in recent shootings in Rochester.

After running inside the jail, the two victims were interviewed while the vehicle carrying four people arrived at the jail. They were planning to bail a woman out, police said.

Officers said they smelled marijuana and searched the suspects’ vehicle. A stolen handgun was found in the vehicle, and a woman in jail - 25-year-old Vannida Dee - told authorities it was hers.

Dee could face a charge of possession of stolen property (gun).

Four others - 18-year-old Abdulahi Abukar, 18-year-old Jaeden Adcox, 18-year-old Rimel Livingston and 22-year-old Nelso Guilloty - were arrested.

Abukar, Adcox and Guilloty are facing third-degree riot charges. Abukar is also facing charges of obstructing the legal process and possession of marijuana.

Livingston is facing charges of second-degree riot, obstructing the legal process, possession of stolen property and introducing contraband into a correctional facility (ecstasy pills, marijuana).