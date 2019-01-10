Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 bidders for stage one of multi-purpose arena

5 bidders for stage one of multi-purpose arena

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 8:27 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- It won’t be long now before demolition inside the old JC Penny’s building begins as 5 potential construction companies have placed bids to do stage one of the multi-purpose arena project.
That is part of the River City Renaissance Project which would include a hotel, multi-purpose arena, conference center, museum and skywalk.
“We need to have something different,” said lifelong Mason City resident Don Caldwell.
Caldwell, who is in favor of the project said he is ready for change.
“It should bring more people in,” he said. “I don’t know how they stay open the way it is now.”
Tuesday the city went through all 5 bids with the lowest coming from Charlson Excavating in Clear Lake.
“There’s good competition in the bids,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “We’re happy we have this kind of interest.”
But the vetting process isn’t done just yet.
“We will go through more of a vetting process and make sure that the lowest bidder is somebody who can complete the project,” said Burnett.
While the project is moving much faster than in years past, Caldwell said the sooner the better.
“I think the only way to get Mason City bigger is for more places to work in the mall,” Caldwell said. “As long as they don’t do that we aren’t going to get much done.”
All 5 bids will be given to the city council at Tuesday’s Mason City City Council meeting. City staff said the lowest qualified bidder will be the ones who get the job.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Image

New mannequin helps with CPR training

Image

Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Image

A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

Community Events