4th of July safety reminders: Aerial fireworks are illegal

The 4th of July holiday weekend is almost here, but before you begin celebrating, the Rochester Fire Department has some safety reminders for you.

This weekend is expected to be hot and dry and with many firework shows canceled people may be wanting to get in the holiday spirit by creating their own display.

However, the fire department says it’s good to remember that if a firework flies or explodes it’s illegal in Minnesota.

Captain Caleb Feine says on average 75 people end up in the hospital due to firework-related incidents.

Another safety measure to keep in mind is recreational fires should be 25-feet away from any structure. Grills and barbecue pits should be a minimum of 15-feet away from buildings.

Feine said, “We just want to make sure people know the risks and are enjoying the holiday the way it was intended as a celebration and hopefully it doesn't end up as a bad memory.”

The department also says nearly 45% of firework injuries happen to children make sure to keep kids at a safe distance if you plan to set any off.

“We want to make sure that children are at a safe distance and the fireworks are being used as intended,” added Feine. “If there's a dud don't try and relight it after the firework does go off or whatever it may be, make sure you're soaking it overnight in water to make sure it does not rekindle in a garbage can or wherever else.”

The department recommends sidewalk chalk art as a way to help kids celebrate safely.