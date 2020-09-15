4th domestic abuse guilty plea for Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to domestic abuse for a fourth time.

Charles Edward Robinson, 39 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he held a woman down and threatened her with a knife on January 2.

Robinson has three past convictions for domestic abuse, the most recent in March where he was sentenced to seven days in jail and five years of supervised probation. That was for a June 2019 incident where law enforcement said Robinson choked and slapped a woman.

His latest sentencing is scheduled for October 7 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.