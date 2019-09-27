Clear

4th Republican joins race for US House seat held by King

Steve King - AP image

A businessman has become the fourth Republican challenger for the U.S. House seat held by fellow Republican Steve King.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 8:41 AM

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (AP) — A businessman has become the fourth Republican challenger for the U.S. House seat held by fellow Republican Steve King.

Fifty-eight-year-old Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park, said in announcing his candidacy Thursday that balancing the federal budget, revitalizing rural areas and improving access to quality health care are key issues for his campaign.

He says he wants to create "task teams from communities in the 4th District, so that concerns, ideas and solutions may be heard."

The GOP field also includes state Sen. Randy Feenstra, of Hull; former state legislator Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City; and Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin.

King was first elected in 2002 and is seeking another term. He's known for his comments about race, immigration and abortion. In January he was stripped of his committee assignments and rebuked by the House in a 424-1 vote for comments about white supremacy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Starting off warmer but a soggy stretch is on the way for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at vacation rentals in Clear Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Image

Chad Greenway visits the Med City

Image

Southeastern Minnesota rivalry reborn

Image

What you need to know about vacation rentals

Image

Marketing hometown America

Image

Storm damage in Stewartville

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Community Events