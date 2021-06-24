4th Fest returns to Rochester with music, poetry, and fireworks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochester is gearing up to celebrate Independence Day in a big way in 2021.

The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department and Rochester Civic Music will present 4th Fest, starting at 4:30 pm in Soldiers Field Park.

The schedule of events for July 4th is:

- 4:30 pm, 6:15 pm, 8:00 pm - DJ LaidEe P, Rochester entrepreneur and entertainment influencer.

- 5:00 pm - Swing Street, a 17-piece jazz band based in southeast Minnesota.

- 6:45 pm - Salsa del Soul, a Twin Cities-based, nine-piece orchestra performing various styles of dance music from the Spanish-speaking regions of the Caribbean.

- 8:20 pm - Rochester Poet Laureate Susan McMillan.

- 8:30 pm - Transit Authority. St. Paul-based tribute band of the musical group "Chicago."

- 10:00 pm – Fireworks