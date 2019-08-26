Clear
4th Democrat enters primary race to GOP senator, Ernst

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:35 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Another Iowa Democrat has entered the primary race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

Mike Franken said in an introductory video Monday that he's "not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share."

Franken retired from the U.S. Navy as a three-star admiral in October 2017. His career included ship commands and years in senior policymaking, strategy, and planning roles for the Defense Department.

He was born and raised in rural northwest Iowa and moved back to Sioux City shortly after his retirement.

Des Moines commercial real estate business president Theresa Greenfield, Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and Indianola lawyer Kimberly Clark are already in the Democratic race.

Ernst is seeking her second six-year term.

