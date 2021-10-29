4th Annual 'Pints for Preemies Challenge' underway at Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic's 'Pints for Preemies' community challenge is on a mission to make sure premature babies have access to life-saving blood.

The annual challenge is on its fourth year, raising awareness ahead of World Prematurity Day on November 17.

Roughly 15 million babies are premature, each year, according to Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic's Blood Program Marketing and Recruitment Coordinator Lauren Brown said the world-renowned hospital brought in 80 donations last year and is on track to surpass that total.

One pint of donated blood could save up to five premature babies, according to Mayo Clinic.

Brown said this year's face of the challenge is Louden Miller.

"He was born at just 24 weeks and required eight blood transfusions in the first six months of his life, so if you see any of our marketing photos or things like that, he is featured with a string of beads around him. Those beads represent every trial and triumph he went through while at the NICU, so a few of those beads represent all of his blood transfusions and we are just doing our best to bring awareness to babies like him," Brown said.

Folks can schedule a blood donation appointment at Mayo Clinic by calling 507-284-4475.