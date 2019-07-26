Clear

4H participants mentor Clover Buds to help them show animals at the fair

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To help them get their start in showmanship, older 4H participants mentor Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds are kindergarten through 3rd graders.

Older 4Hers help them handle their animals during shows at the Olmsted County Free Fair.

"Eventually we're gonna grow up and not be in 4H anymore and someone else has got to take our place," says Emma Kuisle, one of the Clover Bud mentors. She helped Clover Buds show their goats and chickens this week.

The advice she gives Clover Buds is to make eye contact with the judges and be polite and honest if they don't know the answer to a question.

Kuisle and her dairy goat Leilani are headed to the Minnesota State Fair.

