4H competitors prepare for Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Free Fair is kicking off this week. The barns are full of animals and kids busily working to prepare them for show time.

Dyllon Lohmann is showing her alpaca, goats, dairy cows, rabbits, and chickens this week. She's washing and blowing the dust of off them to have them looking and feeling her best. She also studies up on the species she's showing to be ready to answer any questions the judges throw her way.

She says she's most proud of the work she puts in with her alpaca. "I've been working with him for 5 years now and he's just really gotten used to me and we've been able to bond and that's how our performance really works well together," she says.

Lohmann brought several animals and projects to the Minnesota State Fair last year and hopes to do the same this summer.